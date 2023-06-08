Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,184 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $368.56 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average is $218.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

