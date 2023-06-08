Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 220 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AerCap were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $203,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

