Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,386 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemours were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Chemours by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

