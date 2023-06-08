Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,990 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,990 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FYBR. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

