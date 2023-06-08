Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 33,309 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,309 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,973,048 shares of company stock valued at $65,311,268. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

