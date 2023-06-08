Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 41,457 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 21.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

