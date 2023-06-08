Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,577 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RDN opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

