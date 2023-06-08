Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,139 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TPX opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

