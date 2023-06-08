Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,508 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Valvoline by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 156,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

