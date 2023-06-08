Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,743 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

