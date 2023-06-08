Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 92,842 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,842 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

