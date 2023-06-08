Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TALO stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.