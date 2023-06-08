Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,799 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

