Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TFX opened at $240.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $286.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

