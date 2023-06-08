Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

TENB opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $52.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,202. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

