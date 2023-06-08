Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,955,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:THC opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

