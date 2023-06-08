Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.21% of Territorial Bancorp worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $104.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

