The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.36% of Cato worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cato by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cato by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cato by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cato Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CATO opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.71.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CATO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cato in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

