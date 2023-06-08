The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.18% of First Bancorp worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

FNLC opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.51. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.36%.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

