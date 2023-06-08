The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 306.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The India Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

