The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $124.87

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.87 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.48). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 2,489,811 shares.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 567.62 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.42.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
