Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 10,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Gerald Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

