Tlwm Acquires 7,649 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tlwm grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.