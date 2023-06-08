Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.36 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.74 ($0.25). Totally shares last traded at GBX 19.63 ($0.24), with a volume of 285,597 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on shares of Totally in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Totally Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.19. The company has a market cap of £39.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Totally

Totally Company Profile

In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt purchased 100,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($19,928.39). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

