Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $798.31 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $798,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,322.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 39,308 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,217,187 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,491,037,000 after purchasing an additional 296,273 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.38 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $338.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.22 and its 200 day moving average is $269.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.