Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after buying an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,611,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Up 3.2 %

Trimble Company Profile

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

