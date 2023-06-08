Trust Co of Kansas Sells 894 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,999,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.22 and its 200 day moving average is $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $338.56.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

