Tycho Peterson Sells 38,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 120,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

