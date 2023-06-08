Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Under Armour worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,767,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 867,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.