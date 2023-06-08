Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.43

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.43 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.37), with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,044.78%.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

