Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Upwork by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Upwork by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Upwork Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 58,583 shares of company stock worth $542,941 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.