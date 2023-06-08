Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $267.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $273.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

