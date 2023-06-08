Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

