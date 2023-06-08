Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOOV stock opened at $150.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.