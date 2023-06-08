Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

