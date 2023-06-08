Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,341 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 6.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 21.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Ecovyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.