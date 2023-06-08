Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

