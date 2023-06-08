Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 211,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 918,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 230.00%.

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $54,881.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,103,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,158,388.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,509,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,164,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

