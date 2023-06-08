Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,922 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,425,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.51 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

