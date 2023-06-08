Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

