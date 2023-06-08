Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,062 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 779.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 236,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Price Performance

PetMed Express stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.31 million, a P/E ratio of 782.89 and a beta of 0.63.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,003.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PETS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.