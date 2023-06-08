Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,815 V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of VVX stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

