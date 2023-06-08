Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 119,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CNA Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

CNA Financial Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.