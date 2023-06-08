Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of NN worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NN by 27.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NN by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 856,117 shares of company stock valued at $925,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NN stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.20. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.72.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

