Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 479,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of FBRT opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 82.53 and a quick ratio of 82.53. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.67%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

