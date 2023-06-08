Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

