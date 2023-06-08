Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

