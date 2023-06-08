Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $248,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,972,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 160,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 539.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

