Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 186.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.15%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

