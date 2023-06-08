Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 271.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 164.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,894 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Stephens lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,292 shares of company stock worth $8,856,628 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

